Oluremi Tinubu takes campaign to houses, markets

Image result for Tinubu takes senatorial campaign to houses, marketsThe campaign organisation for the Lagos central senatorial district’s APC candidate has started sensitizing voters on why Senator Oluremi Tinubu should be re-elected in the 2019 election.

Director General of the campaign organisation, Wahab Alawiye-King said the exercise will take the form of door-to-door campaign, give the people clearer insights into much more, she has to offer.

The strategic team moved into streets in Oto community, under Lagos Mainland, Oke Aarin market under Lagos Island Local Government and other areas talking to constituents, as well as distributing campaign materials.

