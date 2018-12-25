One Lagos fiesta kicks off at five locations

The 2018 edition of the annual One Lagos Fiesta kicks off on Monday at five designated locations in Lagos State.

The eight day star-studded fiesta is set to usher in the new year as Lagosians get to witness an amazing concert from various Nigerian artistes including Wizkid and Davido.

At a press conference in Lagos, Organisers said the event is set to celebrate the iconic Lagos heritage just as in the past.

The One Lagos Fiesta locations are Agege stadium, Bar Beach, Epe, Ikorodu and Badagry, culminating in a grand finale at Eko Atlantic City

