OPC leader, Dr Frederick Faseun dies at 83

The founder of Odua Peoples Congress, Dr. Frederick Fasehun is dead. Reports indicate Fasehun died in the early hours of Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja at age of 83 after a brief illness.

Dr. Frederick Fasehun, a Nigerian medical doctor, was born in Ondo City.

He founded the OPC, a Yoruba-based organization formed to actualize the annulled mandate of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, a Yoruba who won the presidential election of 12 June 1993 but was barred from office. Fasehun was imprisoned for 19 months from December 1996 to June 1998 during the military rule of Sani Abacha, only ending 18 days after Abacha’s death.

