Home Business OPEC awaits approval from Russia to impose manufacturing cuts
OPEC awaits approval from Russia to impose manufacturing cuts
Business
International
0

OPEC awaits approval from Russia to impose manufacturing cuts

0
0
now viewing

OPEC awaits approval from Russia to impose manufacturing cuts

now playing

Nigeria not ready for oil output cut - Kachikwu

now playing

Qatar withdraws from OPEC

now playing

Saudi Arabia wants united front on oil output; Russia and Nigeria hold out

now playing

Russia plans to sign deal with OPEC

now playing

Analyst wants govt to diversify revenue sources

Image result for OPEC awaits Russia approval on output cutThe OPEC meeting to decide on its crude production level is still ongoing and feelers are that members are yet to agree on output cuts.

The 15-member organization is holding talks in Vienna, Austria, with allied oil-producing nations led by Russia.

OPEC and its allies are poised to debate the terms of price-boosting supply cuts on Friday, after the influential oil cartel failed to reach a consensus over production policy for the first time in almost five years.

Failure to agree on production cuts come after deep divisions in the energy alliance were laid bare at a closely-watched meeting on Thursday.

 

 

Related Posts

Nigeria not ready for oil output cut – Kachikwu

TVCN 0

Qatar withdraws from OPEC

TVCN 0

Saudi Arabia wants united front on oil output; Russia and Nigeria hold out

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies