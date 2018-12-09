Osinbajo begins door-to-door campaign in Lagos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took the people of Oluwole , sogunro in Ogba area of Lagos state by surprise, as he commenced his door-to-door campaign in the state.

Osinbajo moved around from room to room in the densely populated area, where he told residents that the difference between President Muhammadu Buhari and other presidential candidates is the president’s integrity.

TVC News’ Senior Political Correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun who was in the vice president entourage, reports that while parties are flagging off campaigns at the zonal and state levels, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has done the unthinkable by launching a door-to-door campaign in Abuja, and now Lagos.

Candidates for state House of Assembly, local government or the national assembly may have campaigned door-to-door, but no one seeking to be president or vice president has ever employed that strategy in Nigeria.

It was a rare one for the people of Sogunro, Oluwole in Ogba to see the vice president right at their door steps.

The vice president moved from house to house and room to room, with the crowd following him and overwhelming his security detail. The campaign message was clear and simple

Women and men, the young and old were delighted to see, touch, and speak with the vice president for the first time.

The result next year’s presidential election will show if this campaign strategy will translate to votes.

