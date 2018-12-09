Home Business Osinbajo heads to Germany, to address business community on Monday
Image result for Osinbajo address German business community on MondayNigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will be addressing a group of notable German business leaders in Berlin, Germany, tomorrow (Monday).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Laolu Akande Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity in the office of the vice president.

Prof. Osinbajo would be speaking on the potential of the Nigerian market and the gains recorded by the country through its Ease of Doing Business reforms.

The Berlin business interactions with the Vice President is being organised by the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin, in conjunction with the GERMAN-AFRICAN BUSINESS Association , and the meetings will consolidate on the outcome of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s visit to Nigeria in August.

