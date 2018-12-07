Home Business Our mandate is to protect national assets – AGIM
Our mandate is to protect national assets – AGIM
Our mandate is to protect national assets – AGIM

Image result for Pipeline deltaThe Joint task Force “Operation Delta Safe” said Nigeria’s oil production has increased to more than two million barrels per day due to reduced incidents of vandalism in the Niger Delta.

They are insisting that there is more than adequate supply of the product.

Commander of the force attributes this to the relentless efforts of through “Operation 777” in Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Rivers and neighbouring parts of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Ondo States.

Men of the OPDS are combing the creeks for militants and crude oil thieves.

