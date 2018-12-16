Parliamentary staff to shutdown NASS on Monday

Workers of the National Assembly are to commence a four-day warning strike on Monday in continuation of their protest to demand better welfare.

The workers on the platform of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly chapter, took the decision to embark on the strike on Friday.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Bature Mohammed, said in a statement in Abuja the decision was reached in an emergency congress held on Dec. 14.

President Muhammadu Buhari is due to present the 2019 Appropriation bill to the joint National Assembly on Wednesday, December 19.

Mohammed said that the warning strike which would run till Dec. 20, was to press home the demands of the association.

The chairman advised that all members of the association should stay away from their duty posts during the period.

Members of PASAN had on Dec. 4 shut down operations at the National Assembly when they prevented lawmakers from sitting.

The grievances of PASAN include a new condition of service for members, promotion and payment of 28 per cent increment in salary captured as contained in the 2018 budget.

The aggrieved workers had on Dec. 4 staged a protest over unpaid salaries and allowances.

The association’s move had become necessary following nonchalant attitude of the national assembly leadership to toward their demands.

The workers carried out the protest and picketed offices within the assembly.

They are demanding to be put on the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, had also directed the National Assembly Management Committee headed by the Clerk, Alhaji Sani Omolori, to resolve all issues raised by protesting members of staff and report back by Dece. 14..

The duo gave the directive at a meeting attended by the National Assembly’s Management and members of staff under the umbrella of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), following another protest at the NASS complex.

The Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the presiding officers of both chambers of the National Assembly stressed that it was important for the workers to be well motivated.

Saraki and Dogara directed that the demands of the staff be properly addressed in order to create a conducive atmosphere for the legislature to perform its duties.

The Senate President and Speaker noted that the demands of the workers are part of the responsibilities of the National Assembly’s Management and that the grievances of the workers should not be allowed to linger.

“The leadership of the National Assembly made it clear to the staff that the issues raised by them were previously unknown to the legislators and that even if they were known to the Senate President and the Speaker, the leadership could do little to address them because they fall under the purview of the NASS’s Management.

Share this: Tweet



