PMB lauds Nigerians for saving $ 21 Billion from food importation

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded Nigerians for helping to save $ 21 Billion from food importation in the last 3 years.

According to President Buhari, Nigeria has been able to curb its excessive taste for foreign products which has not only saved the country $ 21 Billion but has also positioned it for food self-sufficiency.

Nigeria monthly food import bill declined from US$665.4 million in January 2015 to US$160.4 million as at October 2018, a cumulative fall of 75.9%

The break down showed that rice importation drops by 97.3%, fish 99.6%, 81.3% drop in milk, 63.7% in sugar, and 60.5% in wheat in importation.

The President says the humongous savings will be deployed to other critical areas like infrastructure,education, health care, and many others.

