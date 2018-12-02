Police deploy 2,000 officers to the North east to aid fight against terror

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has deployed additional 2,000 personnel of the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism unit and the Sniffer Dog Section in the North-East to complement the military in the counter-insurgency operations against Boko Haram.

The Police spokesman, Moshood Jimoh, explained that the deployment is in accordance with Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations.

“The deployment is also to support the strength of the Military to defeat the Boko Haram Insurgency.

“Until the fresh deployment of additional men, the Nigeria Police Force had in Borno State, 2961 policemen. There is also a Mobile Squadron also based in the state.

“In neighboring Yobe, the police stationed 1638 men under 26 mobile force units and there is another mobile Force squadron.

“There are 18 mobile Force units in Adamawa, comprising 1134 men Units, in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron.

“The Counter Terrorism Units of the Force has deployments of over One Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty (1,250) specially trained Counter Terrorism Police personnel. The Police Anti-Bomb Squad has about Three Hundred (300) personnel while over Hundred Sniffer Dogs are working with the Military in the fight against Insurgency in the North East.

“It is of significant note that the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Personnel, Counter Terrorism Units (CTU), Anti-Bomb Squad (EOD), Sniffer Dog Sections, the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and conventional Police personnel have been fighting along with the Military in the front line against Boko Haram insurgency and also providing security for restoration of law and order in the North East, security for all the liberated towns and villages in the North-East, escort of Foreign and Local Humanitarian workers and relief materials, protection of IDP camps and security of public and private infrastructures.

“The Police Air-wing Surveillance Helicopters and crews are also deployed to support most of the operations of Operation Lafiya Dole throughout the North East in the fight against insurgency in the North East”, Moshood said.

