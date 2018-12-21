Home News Police recover bodies of five persons killed by armed bandits in Zamfara
Police recover bodies of five persons killed by armed bandits in Zamfara
News
Nigeria
0

Police recover bodies of five persons killed by armed bandits in Zamfara

0
0
now viewing

Police recover bodies of five persons killed by armed bandits in Zamfara

now playing

President Buhari warns against extra-judicial killing at police graduation in Kano

now playing

Suspected armed bandits kill 21 people in Zamfara

now playing

Ondo residents call for improved up fight against insecurity

now playing

Bayelsa murder: NBA wants dismissed Policeman prosecuted

now playing

Zamfara Operation: Police rescue 20 personnel, lose 16 officers

Image result for Police recover bodies of five persons killed by armed bandits in Zamfara

The Zamfara State police command said it has recovered the bodies of five persons killed by armed bandits in Gidan Halilu village.

Police spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the attack said normalcy has been restored in the area.

The command said it has mobilised teams of Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and conventional personnel headed by the Area commander, Kaura Namoda Police Area Command, to the affected community.

He appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station for prompt action, the report highlighted.

Related Posts

President Buhari warns against extra-judicial killing at police graduation in Kano

TVCN 0

Suspected armed bandits kill 21 people in Zamfara

TVCN 0

Ondo residents call for improved up fight against insecurity

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies