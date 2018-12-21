Police recover bodies of five persons killed by armed bandits in Zamfara

The Zamfara State police command said it has recovered the bodies of five persons killed by armed bandits in Gidan Halilu village.

Police spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the attack said normalcy has been restored in the area.

The command said it has mobilised teams of Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and conventional personnel headed by the Area commander, Kaura Namoda Police Area Command, to the affected community.

He appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the nearest police station for prompt action, the report highlighted.

