Presidency, NFF welcome victorious Super Falcons

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, led a delegation of prominent Nigerians and top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation who received the Super Falcons on arrival in Abuja on Sunday evening.

Nine-time African champions, Super Falcons, flew into the country yesterday and were received by Kyari, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, as well as other officials of the NFF.

The Falcons defeated south Africa 4-3 on penalties after a goalless affair in Ghana, to lift the top African women football trophy for the 3rd successive time and 9th time overall.

