President Buhari launches ‘Youth Congress Against Corruption’

President Muhammadu Buhari has encouraged African Youth to pool their energies to effectively ensuring that proceeds from natural resources remain on the continent.

The president made his comments at the launch of the Africa Youth Congress against corruption (AYCAC 2018) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is the champion of the 2018 African anti-corruption year. It is a recognition given him by the African Union due to his unflinching stance against corruption in Nigeria and the regional body has adopted the fight against corruption as its theme for 2018.

Establishing the youth congress against corruption is considered a viable strategy for winning the war and President Muhammadu Buhari , who is the prime mover of this concept, believes that African Youths must be at the forefront of restoring traditional African values of probity, integrity, honesty, diligence and hard work. He insists that it is only when the youths drive this change, that corruption will be eliminated.

The African Union applauds this move promising to ensure it is replicated in other African countries. It laments the huge losses that have been suffered member countries because of the greed of a few.

The youths were urged to take on the task of being the cornerstone of shaping the future of the fight against corruption.

Share this: Tweet



