President Buhari warns against extra-judicial killing at police graduation in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Wudil, Kano State, warned the police to desist from acts which tend to bring the community in conflict with them.



The President said unprofessional conducts such as illegal detentions, extrajudicial killings, torture and violation of fundamental human rights were unacceptable and must be avoided by the Nigeria Police Force at all times.

President Buhari gave the directive in his address at the convocation and passing out parade of the First Regular Cadet Course at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

”We must abide by the constitutional code of conduct in policing our people.

”The Police in its efforts to fight crime must work in partnership with the community. You cannot properly police the people without their consent,” he told the 602 graduands.

President Buhari also used the occasion to remind police officers to shun corruption and resist all temptations that impede the integrity and professionalism of the Force.

”It is appropriate to warn you as Police Officers not to see yourselves as being above the Law. You must be above board and resist all temptations. Be contented with your salaries and allowances.

”The Government recently increased your general emoluments to make you more efficient and effective in the discharge of your duties. With this increase in your salaries, you have less reason to fall into temptations of financial or other inducements.

”Let me again reiterate that this administration has zero tolerance for corruption. Corruption is the major reason why the Nigerian economy has not developed at the rate of other comparable countries.

”If we must develop and reap the fruits of our democratic dispensation we must shun corruption at all levels. It is, therefore, your responsibilities and other anti-corruption agencies to kill corruption before Corruption overtakes Nigeria, ” he said.

While commending the police for the successes it has recorded in the fight against various aspects of crime in the country, the President acknowledged that they had worked closely with the military in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East.

”I am aware that you have just deployed over 2000 Police Officers including Special Forces to the North East to support the efforts of the Military.

”The success recorded in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East cannot be related without mentioning the support you are giving to the Military. The group is no longer occupying any Nigerian Territory as it used to before the advent of this administration.

”The recent attacks by the Boko Haram group can be likened to attempts of defeated insurgents to re-organise its ragtag and scattered individuals. This, however, will not be possible as adequate strategic plans have been put in place in conjunction with our neighbouring countries to completely wipe out the group, ” he said.

On the 2019 elections, President Buhari reiterated that it is the duty of the police, supported by other security agencies to adequately secure the elections.

”You must do everything possible to make the election violence free to avoid ballot box snatching, multiple voting, vote buying on sites, attack on electoral officers and other acts which might negatively impact on the elections and their outcome, ” the President said at the event attended by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and other senior police officers.

”The elections must be conducted in a violence free environment for it to be adjudged credible, free and fair in the eyes of both local and international observers,” he said.

The President pledged that his administration will continue to do all that is possible to make the Nigeria Police efficient and responsive to the security needs of the country by providing the necessary assistance to make its operations technology based.

While congratulating the graduands on successfully completing the five years training programme in the institution, President Buhari enjoined the new officers to be courageous, brave and determined in the fight against all forms of crime in the country.

The President noted that he was happy to be the first serving President to witness the passing out parade of the first batch of Nigeria Police Academy Cadet Officers.

”You should consider yourselves privileged, not only for being able to complete the course but for being adjudged worthy in character, fitness and in learning to pass out as Cadet Assistants Superintendents in the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of a sword of honour to the best graduating Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shuaibu Aminu by the President.

He also presented an award to the best female graduating Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Evangeline Babuba.







