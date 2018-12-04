Home News Presidential aspirant wants Atiku disqualified as PDP candidate
Presidential aspirant wants Atiku disqualified as PDP candidate
A presidential aspirant from the Peoples Democratic Pparty, Osifo Stanley has called on the leadership of the PDP to cancel the October 5 presidential convention that produced former vice president Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the party.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos, the presidential aspirant accused the party of wrongfully omitting his name from the list of those who partook in the presidential primaries after paying 18 million naira for the nomination form.

Osifo said that the structure that produced Atiku cannot stand the test of time and threatened to seek legal redress if another convention is not conducted by the party before the general election.

