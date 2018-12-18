Protest: FUTA complies with SSANU directive

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University, Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) branch, have fully complied

with the directive of the national body of the association to embark on a

three day warning protest.

The Union members staged a peaceful protest on the campus, chanting solidarity songs.

The placards carrying protesters faulted federal government’s response to their plight.

Led, by the national Public Relations Officer of the union, Abdulsabuir

Salami, the protesting SSANU members, said the union will be forced to go

on an indefinite strike If nothing is done about their demands.

