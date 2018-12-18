Home News Protest: FUTA complies with SSANU directive
Protest: FUTA complies with SSANU directive
News
Nigeria
0

Protest: FUTA complies with SSANU directive

0
0
now viewing

Protest: FUTA complies with SSANU directive

now playing

We won't join ASUU strike until after Wednesday - FUTA

SSANU-NASU-TVCNews
now playing

NASU, NAAT, SSANU suspend nationwide strike

now playing

Strike: UNILAG workers threaten to stop convocation

SSANU-TVCNews
now playing

Ondo SSANU wants FG to address injustice in allocation of allowance

now playing

Southwest SSANU, others insist on strike

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University, Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) branch, have fully complied
with the directive of the national body of the association to embark on a
three day warning protest.

The Union members staged a peaceful protest on the campus, chanting solidarity songs.

The placards carrying protesters faulted federal government’s response to their plight.

Led, by the national Public Relations Officer of the union, Abdulsabuir
Salami, the protesting SSANU members, said the union will be forced to go
on an indefinite strike If nothing is done about their demands.

Related Posts

We won’t join ASUU strike until after Wednesday – FUTA

TVCN 0
SSANU-NASU-TVCNews

NASU, NAAT, SSANU suspend nationwide strike

TVCN 0

Strike: UNILAG workers threaten to stop convocation

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies