Raw materials policy to boost economy – Minister

Science and Technology minister, Ogbonnaya Onu said the competitiveness in Raw Material and Products Development policy will make Nigeria less reliant on other nations.

The Minister condemned the situation in which the country spent over N43 trillion on importation of raw materials in the past seven years.

Onu added that importation of raw materials has affected job creation and depreciated our currency.

He emphasized that if the policy is followed, Nigeria will save N3.6 trillion in five years of its implementation.

