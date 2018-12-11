Home Business Raw materials policy to boost economy – Minister
Raw materials policy to boost economy – Minister
Business
0

Raw materials policy to boost economy – Minister

0
0
now viewing

Raw materials policy to boost economy – Minister

Dr.-Ogbonnaya-Osu -TVC
now playing

Oil theft: Onu inaugurates fingerprint detective technology in Bayelsa

Dr.-Ogbonnaya-Osu-TVCNews
now playing

Minister of Science launches waste to wealth program

now playing

Nigerian minister assures on using locally made materials

now playing

Nigerian govt canvasses diaspora support for economic devt

Image result for Raw materials policy to boost economy - MinisterScience and Technology minister, Ogbonnaya Onu said the competitiveness in Raw Material and Products Development policy will make Nigeria less reliant on other nations.

The Minister condemned the situation in which the country spent over N43 trillion on importation of raw materials in the past seven years.

Onu added that importation of raw materials has affected job creation and depreciated our currency.

He emphasized that if the policy is followed, Nigeria will save N3.6 trillion in five years of its implementation.

Related Posts
Dr.-Ogbonnaya-Osu -TVC

Oil theft: Onu inaugurates fingerprint detective technology in Bayelsa

TVCN 0
Dr.-Ogbonnaya-Osu-TVCNews

Minister of Science launches waste to wealth program

TVCN 2

Nigerian minister assures on using locally made materials

tvcnews 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies