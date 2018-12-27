Ronaldo rescues point for Juventus at Atlanta, go nine points clear

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score a late equaliser as 10-man Juventus salvaged a 2-2 draw at Atalanta to move nine points clear of Napoli at the top of Serie A.

Ronaldo was rested for the first time since moving to Italy, but the 33-year-old was needed to level in the 78th minute after Duvan Zapata’s double had put the hosts in front following Berat Djimsiti’s own goal.

Ronaldo’s efforts keep Juventus unbeaten in Serie A, ahead of the final game before the winter break against Sampdoria on Saturday.

in other results, Internationale scored late in the second half to beat Napoli 1-0 at the San Siro.

AS Roma got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Sassuolo, Torino were 3nil victors ovver Empoli while Ac Milan was held to a goalless draw by Frosinone.

Share this: Tweet



