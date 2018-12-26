Home Business Royal Dutch Shell starts production on World’s largest floating LNG platform
Royal Dutch Shell starts production on World’s largest floating LNG platform
Business
International
World News
0

Royal Dutch Shell starts production on World’s largest floating LNG platform

0
0
now viewing

Royal Dutch Shell starts production on World’s largest floating LNG platform

now playing

NNPC to grow LPG consumption, targets 10% global LNG market share

now playing

Nigeria, Kuwait to be next LNG growth engines in Middle East, Africa - Report

now playing

Nigeria inches to becoming third world largest exporter of gas

now playing

Nigeria earns N397bn from LNG, LPG Export

now playing

Italy Judge orders Shell, Eni to stand trial over alleged corruption

Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it has begun output at its Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas facility in Australia, the world’s largest floating production structure.

It is also the last of a wave of eight LNG projects built in the country over the last decade. The project started up later and cost more than originally estimated.

It is expected to further cement Australia’s lead as the world’s biggest LNG exporter, after the country took the crown in November.

In a statement, Shell said wells have now been opened at the Prelude facility, located 475 kilometres north-north east of Broome in Western Australia.

This means Prelude has now entered start-up and ramp-up, the initial phase of production where gas and condensate is produced and moved through the facility. Condensate is an ultra-light form of crude oil.

Prelude is expected to have an annual LNG production capacity of 3.6 million tonnes, 1.3 million tonnes a year of condensate and 400,000 tonnes a year of Liquefied Petroleum Gas.

Shell did not immediately respond to a media query on when first LNG will be exported from the facility. However, analysts estimate exports to start by early next year, with condensates likely to start first.



Related Posts

NNPC to grow LPG consumption, targets 10% global LNG market share

TVCN 0

Nigeria, Kuwait to be next LNG growth engines in Middle East, Africa – Report

TVCN 0

Nigeria inches to becoming third world largest exporter of gas

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies