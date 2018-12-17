Russia attack:Ukraine will not extend martial law – President

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has announced that he has no plans of extending martial law except there is a large-scale attack from Russia.

Mr Poroshenko said Russia has withdrawn only 10 percent of its armed forces from Russian- Ukrainian border since the introduction of the martial law and it will not withdraw until Russia does.

Ukraine Government imposed martial law in some areas of the country for a month after Russia captured three Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait on Nov. 25.

Russia is however resisting international calls to release three Ukrainian naval ships accusing the sailors of illegally entering its territorial waters.

Share this: Tweet



