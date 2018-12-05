Russia says U.S yet to provide evidence of nuclear treaty breach

The United States says it has given Russia a 60-day ultimatum to come clean about what Washington says is a violation of a 1987 nuclear arms control treaty.

Russia Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday the United States had yet to provide any evidence Moscow was in breach of a landmark arms control treaty, but said it was ready to keep discussing the matter with Washington.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova told a briefing that the U.S. embassy in Moscow had handed over a note on Tuesday evening saying Washington would quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty unless Russia began complying with it.

Maria Zakharova

“These documents were received for further processing.”

“In them once again there were groundless allegations about our alleged violation of this agreement. We have repeatedly said that this is conjecture. No proof of our alleged violation has been presented to us.”

