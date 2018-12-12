Samsung set to shut down production factory in Tianjin, China

Samsung Electronics has announced plans to shut down one of its mobile phone manufacturing plants in Tianjin, China

Samsung said in a statement;

“As part of ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency in our production facilities, Samsung Electronics has arrived at the difficult decision to cease operations of Tianjin Samsung Electronics Telecommunication,”

referring to the plant in northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

Samsung said this became necessary as its sales in the world’s biggest smartphone market slumped amid rising competition from lower-cost local rivals.

The South Korean company has seen its share of the Chinese market shrink to 1 percent in the first quarter of this year, losing out to home-grown brands like Huawei, according to market research firm counterpoint, which pegs Samsung’s share of the pie at about 15 percent at mid-2013.

According to reports,Samsung’s Tianjin plant produces 36 million mobile phones a year and the Huizhou plant makes 72 million units, while two of Samsung’s factories in Vietnam combined make 240 million units a year.

Samsung said it would offer compensation packages to the employees and also provide opportunities to transfer to other Samsung facilities.

