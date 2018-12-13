Saraki attends launch of Trump’s Strategy for Africa

Senate President Bukola Saraki is currently attending the launch of US president Donald Trump’s, Strategy for Africa, which will be unveiled to the public.

The new United States strategy argues for more effective utilisation of existing U.S. resources on the continent and will focus on bringing more foreign direct investment into Africa.

It is in line with the Legislative Agenda of the 8th National Assembly which is aimed at reforming the Nigerian economy through strategic legislation that will help promote increased participation of private sector actors.

Saraki, in a tweet on his verified handle, @bukolasaraki, said the new United States foreign policy strategy for Africa is a good development for the continent.

