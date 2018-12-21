Home News SDP State chairmen forum declare support for Duke
The Forum of state chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has thrown its weight in support of the embattled presidential candidacy of the
party, Donald Duke.

The group said the party remains unwavering its stand against an FCT high court judgement, in favor of Professor Jerry Gana, affirming him as the party’s candidate.

Speaking at a media briefing, members of the forum said they will support the national working committee’s decision on the constitution, including
appealing the court’s judgment.

