SEC introduces green bonds issuance rules
SEC introduces green bonds issuance rules

Image result for SEC introduces green bonds issuance rulesThe Securities and Exchange Commission has officially launched the Green Bonds issuance rules.

Acting Director-General of the commission, Mary Uduk, said Nigeria has to close the country’s infrastructure gap with investments in sustainable finance initiatives and grow the economy with resources from the non-oil sectors.

According to Uduak, the SEC’s release of the green bond rules is a significant step in furthering the complementary efforts of the government, regulators and the financial services industry to direct financial capital to more sustainable economic activity

Green bonds are special bonds issued to finance or re-finance in part or in full new and existing eligible environmental or climate projects.

