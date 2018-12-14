Home Business Senate approves $1bn for completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company
Senate approves $1bn for completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Senate approves $1bn for completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company

0
0
now viewing

Senate approves $1bn for completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company

now playing

$1.4bn needed for completion of Ajaokuta steel company - Reps

now playing

Ajaokuta Steel Company : Fayemi replies House of Reps

now playing

Nigeria government to sell Ajaokuta Steel Company

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill to provide for the withdrawal of $1billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The bill titled: An Act to Provide for the Ajaokuta Steel Company Completion Fund for the Speedy Completion of the Project also puts a stop to government’s planned concession of the steel plant.

It however provided that government may concession the plant in future on the condition that the project is completed and commenced ‘production at a very significant stage.’

The proposed legislation, which originated from the House of Representatives, was passed in the Senate after Senate Majority Leader, Ahmad Lawan, moved that the Bill be concurred by the house.

Apart the ECA withdrawal, the bill prescribes other sources of funding for the completion of the project to include loans, grants, as well as monies from other tiers of government.

The ECA was instituted under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo as a savings mechanism for the nation. Excess oil incomes above national budget estimates are put into the account as the nation’s savings for rainy days.

However, after the Obasanjo administration, experts have frowned at the continued depletion of the ECA by the Federal Government in controversial circumstances, saying this portends grave danger to the economy.

While the immediate past administration of Goodluck Jonathan withdrew $2 billion from the ECA, President Muhammadu Buhari has so far withdrawn $1.462 billion from the account to fight insecurity.

Also, two bills passed First Reading in the upper legislative chamber. They include the North West Development Commission Bill and the Federal Polytechnic, Anyamelu, Anambra State (Est, etc) Bill.

Related Posts

$1.4bn needed for completion of Ajaokuta steel company – Reps

TVCN 0

Ajaokuta Steel Company : Fayemi replies House of Reps

TVCN 0

Nigeria government to sell Ajaokuta Steel Company

tvcnews 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies