Home News Senators in rowdy session over EFCC’s board confirmation
Senators in rowdy session over EFCC’s board confirmation
News
Nigeria
0

Senators in rowdy session over EFCC’s board confirmation

0
0
now viewing

Senators in rowdy session over EFCC’s board confirmation

now playing

Hamzat will serve very well as a deputy governor - Sanwo-Olu

now playing

Taraba N.U.T chairman discharged from hospital following assassination attempt

now playing

Oil producing states deserve an increase in monthly allocation - Bayelsa Govt.

now playing

NBA President vs EFCC: Court adjourns arraignment to Dec.18

now playing

Electoral amendment Bill: Ezekwesili asks NASS to override president's veto

Image result for Senators in rowdy session over EFCC board confirmationA mild drama played out at the the Senate on Tuesday when the Lawmakers disagreed over the confirmation of four new members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s board.

Senators from the opposition, the Peoples democratic party had stopped their confirmation. They said federal character was not adhered to in the composition.

The members are Ndasule Moses, Lawan Mamman, Galadanci Najib and Adeleke Adebayo Rafiu.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2016 written to the Senate, seeking confirmation of the nominees as members of the commission.

While presenting the report of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, the Chairman said that the nominees were fit for the position and recommended that the Senate confirm them.

Before the rowdiness, Senate President Bukola Saraki read out President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter declining assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Related Posts

Hamzat will serve very well as a deputy governor – Sanwo-Olu

TVCN 0

Taraba N.U.T chairman discharged from hospital following assassination attempt

TVCN 0

Oil producing states deserve an increase in monthly allocation – Bayelsa Govt.

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies