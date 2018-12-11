Senators in rowdy session over EFCC’s board confirmation

A mild drama played out at the the Senate on Tuesday when the Lawmakers disagreed over the confirmation of four new members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s board.

Senators from the opposition, the Peoples democratic party had stopped their confirmation. They said federal character was not adhered to in the composition.

The members are Ndasule Moses, Lawan Mamman, Galadanci Najib and Adeleke Adebayo Rafiu.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2016 written to the Senate, seeking confirmation of the nominees as members of the commission.

While presenting the report of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, the Chairman said that the nominees were fit for the position and recommended that the Senate confirm them.

Before the rowdiness, Senate President Bukola Saraki read out President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter declining assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

