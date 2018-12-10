Sokoto Govt. restates commitment towards improved healthcare services

The Sokoto State Government has restated its commitment towards improving hospital services in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, on Monday, in Sokoto State, said that the government was aware of all the challenges facing state-owned hospitals and was always ready to resolve them.

Dr. Ali Inname said;

“Sokoto State Government is always and will continue to remain committed in improving healthcare facilities across all the government hospitals in the state.

“We will work together with all our facility managers in this exercise as a team to ensure all required facilities are equipped and available in the hospitals.

“We have noticed so many issues that need to be addressed but we will have to work together to see how we can speedily improve all hospital services within our domain,” he said.

According to him, the state’s Ministry of Health will continue to ensure routine maintenance and general services in all the hospitals across the state.

Inname, called on the health facility managers to ensure prudence and efficiency in patients’ healthcare services as well as the management of the hospitals.

