SON raids markets to mop up substandard lubricants nationwide
Image result for SON raids markets to mop up substandard lubricants nationwideThe Standards Organisation of Nigeria has mopped up substandard lubricants across different parts of the country.

The standards body said the move became necessary after it discovered through its surveillance activities and extensive survey of the market that most lubricants in the market failed to meet quality parameters of the Nigerian Industrial Standards.

The Intelligence and Monitoring team of the agency raided the trade fair International market in Lagos and simultaneously across other markets in the country.

It was revealed that the seized lubricants lack the chemical compositions of the oils, which reduce wear and friction even in extreme conditions.

