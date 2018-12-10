Home Health South Sudan to begin Ebola vaccinations – WHO
South Sudan to begin Ebola vaccinations – WHO
Health
International
World News
0

South Sudan to begin Ebola vaccinations – WHO

0
0
now viewing

South Sudan to begin Ebola vaccinations – WHO

now playing

Current Ebola outbreak is worst in Congo's history - Ministry

now playing

South Sudan violence blocking food aid - WFP

now playing

Children dying of Ebola at unprecedented rate in Congo

now playing

Warring parties in South Sudan abducted hundreds of women and girls -UN

now playing

Congo's Ebola outbreak to worsen without stepped-up response -WHO committee

The World Health Organisation says Ebola vaccinations soon will begin in South Sudan as the country is at “very high risk” in the current outbreak based in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

A statement says South Sudan’s health ministry will begin vaccinating some health workers and other frontline workers in the capital, Juba, on December 19.

No Ebola cases have been reported in South Sudan or any of DRC’s neighbours in this outbreak, which is now the second-deadliest in history. Vaccinations began earlier in Uganda.

More than 40 000 people have received the experimental but promising Ebola vaccine in this outbreak. The WHO statement says more than 2 000 doses have been allocated to South Sudan.

DRC’s health ministry says this outbreak has almost reached 500 cases: 494, including 446 confirmed with 235 confirmed deaths.

Related Posts

Current Ebola outbreak is worst in Congo’s history – Ministry

TVCN 0

South Sudan violence blocking food aid – WFP

TVCN 0

Children dying of Ebola at unprecedented rate in Congo

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies