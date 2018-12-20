Home News SSANU threatens to down tool, after 3-day warning strike
The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities has threatened to shut down if the federal government does not respond to their demands.

Chairperson of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Comrade Njideka Nwangwu explained that the government had not released the N8bn earned allowance it promised the workers.

She added that several months after the agreement was reached, the money has not fully being released.

She accused the Federal Government of refusing to honour the court judgment which ruled that some sacked teachers of staff schools be reinstated.

The union had embarked on a three day warning strike to press home their demands.

