Strike: Again, FG to meet with ASUU today

Leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government representative are set to meet again today, to reach an agreement that will see an end to ongoing strike embarked on by the union.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will meet the lecturers to conclude the negotiation on the suspension of the 43-day strike.

This will be the sixth meeting between the Federal government and the union since ASUU downed tools in November.

Meanwhile, the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities has resolved to commence a three-day nationwide protest on Monday (today) over the alleged refusal of the Federal Government to obey a court judgment on staff schools and to honour agreements on earned allowance.

SSANU, through its National President, Samson Ugwoke, said the National Industrial Court, Abuja, had two years ago, ruled that teachers in university staff schools that were sacked by government be reinstated.

The union accused the Federal Government of refusing to honour the judgment by failing to recall the sacked teachers of staff schools.

