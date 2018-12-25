Home News Strike: NANS issues two weeks ultimatum to FG, ASUU
Strike: NANS issues two weeks ultimatum to FG, ASUU
Strike: NANS issues two weeks ultimatum to FG, ASUU

Strike: NANS issues two weeks ultimatum to FG, ASUU

The National Association of Nigerian Students has issued a two week ultimatum to the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities to end the lecturers’ strike or face.

This was contained in a statement signed by the association’s president, Danielson Akpan.

The association also complained about not being allowed to be part of the negotiation between the federal government and ASUU.

The ASUU strike commenced on November the 4th after the lecturers accused the federal government of not implementing previous agreements.

