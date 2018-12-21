Super Eagles to play Egypt in int’l friendly

The Super Eagles are to play North African rivals, the pharaohs of Egypt next March in a friendly match.

The Egyptian Football Association reveal the game will come up on the 26th of March in Nigeria.

Both countries have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but will play their final qualifying games ahead of the friendly encounter.

Nigeria host Seychelles in Group E, while Egypt travel to face Niger in Group J.

It will be the 18th meeting between the Pharaohs and the Eagles.

Nigeria have won seven of the encounters, Egypt have won five, while five matches have ended in draws.

