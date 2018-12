Suspected armed bandits stormed three communities in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Wednesday killing many residents.

Reports also say the bandits came heavily armed and opened fire on the farmers who were harvesting sweet potatoes at Garin Haladu community.

Reports also reveal that 12 people were killed at Garin Haladu community, four were killed At Nasarawa Godal community and in Garin Kaka community, nine people were killed .

