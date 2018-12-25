Tambuwal budgets N169bn for 2019 fiscal year

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has proposed the sum of N169, 652, 771,000 (one hundred and sixty nine billion, six hundred and fifty two million, seven hundred and seventy one thousand naira) as budget for 2019 before the state Assembly.

Tambuwal while presenting the budget estimate to the state house of assembly says capital expenditure is expected to take N99billion while N70billion will be expended as recurrent expenditure.

Governor Tambuwal who tagged the document “The Budget of Consolidation for Sustainable Growth and Development”, allocated N47bn to education while the health sector got N21bn.

