Taraba N.U.T chairman narrowly escapes assassination

Taraba N.U.T chairman, Peter Julius on Monday narrowly escaped being assassinated by unidentified gunmen.

The attack took place along Garin Dogo village in Lau local government area of the state.

Peter Julius, is in critical condition but is receiving treatment at a specialist hospital in Jalingo.

Police PRO David Misal confirmed the incident.

Misal revealed the NUT chairman was in a company of three of his relatives when attackers opened fire on their moving vehicle.

He assured public that the command is trailing the perpetrators in view to bringing them to book.

Share this: Tweet



