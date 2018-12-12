Home Health Taraba state Governor flags off three days free medical treatment for 4000 patients
Taraba state Governor flags off three days free medical treatment for 4000 patients
Health
Nigeria
0

Taraba state Governor flags off three days free medical treatment for 4000 patients

0
0
now viewing

Taraba state Governor flags off three days free medical treatment for 4000 patients

now playing

Taraba state police nab killers of 3 officers, 2 vigilante officers

now playing

Kebbi residents benefit from free medical outreach

now playing

Gov. Ishaku debunks military claim, says there is no illegal training camp in Taraba

now playing

Aishat Alhassan defect to UDP with members of APC working committee

now playing

Minister resigns from federal cabinet, withdraws from ruling APC

Taraba state government has flagged off three days medical outreach for citizenry to access free medical diagnosis and treatments.

The outreach is in collaboration with a specialist hospital in Jalingo with 4000 patients on target. The exercise also saw health screening of various ailments. The screening involved HIV, Hapatiss a/b, tuberculosis, diabetes and other terminal illness.

Flagging off the exercise, Governor Darius Ishaku says his administration remains resolute and committed to transform health sector.

He was represented by his wife who acknowledged that no meaningful effort by government would have significant impact without positive result of people’s health condition. The commissioner for health and the medical Director of specialist hospital commend government efforts in transforming the sector.

Related Posts

Taraba state police nab killers of 3 officers, 2 vigilante officers

TVCN 0

Kebbi residents benefit from free medical outreach

TVCN 0

Gov. Ishaku debunks military claim, says there is no illegal training camp in Taraba

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies