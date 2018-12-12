Taraba state Governor flags off three days free medical treatment for 4000 patients

Taraba state government has flagged off three days medical outreach for citizenry to access free medical diagnosis and treatments.

The outreach is in collaboration with a specialist hospital in Jalingo with 4000 patients on target. The exercise also saw health screening of various ailments. The screening involved HIV, Hapatiss a/b, tuberculosis, diabetes and other terminal illness.

Flagging off the exercise, Governor Darius Ishaku says his administration remains resolute and committed to transform health sector.

He was represented by his wife who acknowledged that no meaningful effort by government would have significant impact without positive result of people’s health condition. The commissioner for health and the medical Director of specialist hospital commend government efforts in transforming the sector.

