Teenage attacker dies in explosion in Borno

A teenage suicide bomber on Wednesday lost her life after she failed to infiltrate Kaleri community in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Meanwhile, residents of Kaleri Community are yet to recover from the shock of what would have been a tragic event.

Her bomb exploded in an open field and she died alone.

The teenage female bomber was strapped with explosives and was heading towards Maiduguri when she was stopped by a military guard dog on duty near the university of Maiduguri Perimeter fencing

The military on duty at the guard post remained safe but the suicide Bomber and the dog died from the late night attack

Kaleri is a community behind the University of Maiduguri, and remains an area vulnerable to attacks.

