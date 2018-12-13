Home Europe Theresa May heads to EU summit after surviving ‘no confidence’ vote
Theresa May heads to EU summit after surviving ‘no confidence’ vote
Theresa May heads to EU summit after surviving ‘no confidence’ vote

Theresa May heads to EU summit after surviving ‘no confidence’ vote

Theresa May survives 'No Confidence Vote'

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces no-confidence vote

British PM in talks with EU leaders to rescue Brexit deal

EU Ambassadors meet INEC over 2019 elections

E.U. embarks on Agricultural intervention project in Taraba

Image result for Theresa May heads to EU summit after surviving voteUnited Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Theresa May is heading to Brussels for an EU summit, less than 24 hours after surviving a vote of confidence.

She is seeking legally binding pledges from leaders of the European Union on the Irish backstop – a key obstacle for MPs who oppose her Brexit deal.

It is understood the EU will not renegotiate the deal but may be willing to give greater assurances on the temporary nature of the backstop.

The PM won the 48-MPs triggered ballot on her leadership by 200 votes to 117 on Wednesday night.

Speaking in Downing Street after the vote, the PM vowed to deliver the Brexit “people voted for” but said she had listened to the concerns of MPs who voted against her.

