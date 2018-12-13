Theresa May heads to EU summit after surviving ‘no confidence’ vote

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Theresa May is heading to Brussels for an EU summit, less than 24 hours after surviving a vote of confidence.

She is seeking legally binding pledges from leaders of the European Union on the Irish backstop – a key obstacle for MPs who oppose her Brexit deal.

It is understood the EU will not renegotiate the deal but may be willing to give greater assurances on the temporary nature of the backstop.

The PM won the 48-MPs triggered ballot on her leadership by 200 votes to 117 on Wednesday night.

Speaking in Downing Street after the vote, the PM vowed to deliver the Brexit “people voted for” but said she had listened to the concerns of MPs who voted against her.

