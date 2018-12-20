Tottenham take revenge on Arsenal to reach League Cup semis

Tottenham Hotspur gained sweet revenge over north London rivals Arsenal as goals in each half by Son Heung-min and Dele Alli earned them a 2-0 win on Wednesday and a League Cup semi-final place.

Seventeen days after losing 4-2 in a pulsating Premier League clash, in-form Tottenham returned to the Emirates to claim a first away victory over Arsenal in eight years and set up a two-legged semi against Chelsea.

Son opened the scoring against the run of play with a stylish 20th-minute effort from Alli’s pass and Alli doubled Tottenham’s lead with a delightful dinked finish on the hour.

Shortly afterwards Alli appeared to be struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the Arsenal fans but it did not dampen Tottenham’s night as they took a step towards a first trophy under Manchester United target Mauricio Pochettino.

“It’s a big derby, last time we were here we didn’t have a great result and this is a special night,” Son said.

Arsenal had gone 22 matches unbeaten in all competitions under new manager Unai Emery until Sunday’s league defeat at Southampton and a second loss in four days was a bitter pill to swallow.

The hosts played well in patches but were guilty of wasting several chances, especially before the break.

Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, in for rested Hugo Lloris, was also inspired when he needed to be, clawing an Aaron Ramsey volley on to the post just before halftime.

The Argentine was first Spurs goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet away at Arsenal in any competition since November, 1998.

