Home News Troops repel terrorists at Gudumbali, Northeast Nigeria
Troops repel terrorists at Gudumbali, Northeast Nigeria
News
Nigeria
0

Troops repel terrorists at Gudumbali, Northeast Nigeria

0
0
now viewing

Troops repel terrorists at Gudumbali, Northeast Nigeria

now playing

Boko Haram sacks two communities, kill 10 farmers in Borno

now playing

Troops neutralize seven terrorists, rescue dozens of persons - Nigerian Army

now playing

Scores of insurgents killed at Damasak - Nigerian Army

now playing

Normalcy restored in Gudumbali after attack - Nigerian Army

now playing

Calm restored at Maiduguri Int'l airport premises

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE located at Gudumbali in northern Borno State on Friday 15th December 2018 repelled an infiltration by suspected Boko Haram terrorists that came disguised as civilian Internally Displaced Persons and inserted themselves in the community.

According to a statement from the Deputy Director Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, the terrorists took advantage of the ongoing distribution of relief materials by the Nigerian Army at Gudumbali and opened fire on troops location which was followed by rapid fire from other terrorists in gun trucks along Gudumbali-Kukawa axis.

The trucks conveying the relief materials were set ablaze. However, the troops however fought gallantly and outmanoeuvred the attackers and inflicted heavy casualties on them.

Unfortunately, a soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter, while another was wounded in action. A Cobra Armoured Personnel Carrier and a truck belonging to the unit were damaged.

Similarly, the troops have recovered bodies of some of the neutralised terrorists, large quantity of ammunition and 8 Rocket Propelled Grenades Charges.

The troops have since been reinforced and normalcy has been brought to the general area.

Please disseminate this information to the general public through your news medium.

Related Posts

Boko Haram sacks two communities, kill 10 farmers in Borno

TVCN 0

Troops neutralize seven terrorists, rescue dozens of persons – Nigerian Army

TVCN 0

Scores of insurgents killed at Damasak – Nigerian Army

TVCN 2
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies