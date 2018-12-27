Trump vows to wait as long as it takes to shut down U.S- Mexico border wall

U.S President Trump has vowed to wait as long as it takes to shut down down U.S-Mexico.

Trump made the statement on Wednesday during a surprise visit to Iraq.

Trump says he is prepared to wait as long as it takes to get $5 billion from taxpayers for his U.S.-Mexico border wall, a demand that has triggered a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Trump blamed the shutdown on Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who was expected to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 3

Trump had previously said he was prepared for a lengthy shutdown and when asked on Wednesday how long he would wait to get what he wants, he said, “Whatever it takes.”

“Nancy is calling the shots,” said the Republican president, suggesting that her opposition to his demand for wall funding had to do with Pelosi’s need for votes to become speaker.

Pelosi largely locked up the speakership weeks ago.

“The American public is demanding a wall,” Trump said while on the ground at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly promised Mexico would pay for his proposed wall. After Mexico repeatedly refused to do so, he began seeking U.S. taxpayer funding for the wall, which he sees as vital to controlling illegal immigration.

