The Central Bank of Nigeria has stated the treasury single account has achieved success after federal government ministries, departments and agencies were migrated to the account .

The apex bank stated the treasury single account transaction value hit 13.53 trillion in 2017 from N10.65 trillion in 2016, which means there was increase of 27.01%.

The success was attributed to the rise in the number of MDAs accounts migrated to the TSA

