Tsunami kills more than 168 in Indonesia
Tsunami kills more than 168 in Indonesia
Tsunami kills more than 168 in Indonesia

Tsunami kills more than 168 in Indonesia

A tsunami killed at least 168 people and injured hundreds on the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide believed caused by the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano, officials and media said on Sunday.

Hundreds of homes and other buildings were “heavily damaged” when the tsunami struck along the rim of the Sunda Strait late on Saturday, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency, said.

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate to higher ground. There was no estimate on the number of missing.



