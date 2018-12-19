Home International Two ex-presidents compete in Madagascar run-off vote
Two ex-presidents compete in Madagascar run-off vote
Two ex-presidents compete in Madagascar run-off vote

Two ex-presidents compete in Madagascar run-off vote

Ex-leader leads preliminary results in Madagascar presidential poll

Madagascar police fire teargas at opposition protests

More than 90 killed in Madagascar Plague epidemic

Madagascar calls for deeper Asian-African economic cooperation

Cyclone Enawo death toll rises to five as thousands displaced

A former president of Madagascar and the man who ousted him in a 2009 coup competed to become the island state’s next leader in a run-off election on Wednesday.

Madagascar is hoping for a second peaceful election since the political chaos that erupted when Marc Ravalomanana was forced out of office by protests led by Andry Rajoelina, who went on to take the top job.

“I hope that the next president of the republic will bring the development for the country, bring security and allow the children’s education,” said 21-year old student Haja Hasina after voting.

Both Rajoelina and Ravalomanana promised to put the past behind them when they entered the race, and both said they would accept the result as they cast their ballots in the capital, Antananarivo.

“Even if it is a rainy season, the sun is shining today. I hope the sun shall shine on Madagascar,” Rajoelina said.

