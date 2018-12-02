Home Boxing Tyson Fury, Wilder match ends in controversial draw
Tyson Fury, Wilder match ends in controversial draw
Tyson Fury, Wilder match ends in controversial draw

Britain’s heavyweight boxing fighter Tyson Fury endured two brutal knockdowns by WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder to earn a controversial draw with his American opponent.

In one of the most thrilling heavyweight contests for years, the Briton was floored in the ninth round and brutally dropped in the 12th, somehow regaining his feet to survive for two minutes.

Fury had shown plenty of the evasive, counter-punching skill set which made his name before his 30-month spell away from the sport and he enjoyed joy during the middle rounds at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

But in the 12th he lay motionless after a savage combination, barely making the count to see out the contest.

Wilder thought he had won, after 36 minutes of a thrilling boxing action. But the judges shocked him by their decisions.

In assessments that drew derisions on Twitter, Judge Alejandro Rochin of the United States scored the fight 115-111 in favor of Wilder, judge Robert Tapper of Canada scored it 114-112 in favor of Fury and judge Phil Edward of England scored it a 113-113 draw.

“This decision is a joke, Alejandro Rochin better never work another day in his life again in boxing,” Showtime boxing analyst Paulie Malignaggi said after the bout.

“I can’t tell you why the result is way it is. I don’t even know what to tell you,” Rochin added.

Both Wilder and Fury spoke of a rematch after the encounter, meaning Anthony Joshua will have to wait.

