U.N States adopt non-binding global pact to handle migrant flow

A majority of U.N. states have adopted a non-binding global pact to better handle migrant flows.

This was made known by Morocco’s foreign minister, Nasser Bourita who noted that fewer governments joined than had previously worked on the proposal.

Nasser Bourita announced the decision as host of the U.N. conference in Marrakesh. There was no formal vote.

In July, all 193 U.N. members except the United States finalized the so-called Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration to better handle migration.

Since then, the text has come under fire from mostly right-wing European politicians who say it could increase immigration from African and Arab countries. At least six European Union members – mostly in formerly Communist Eastern Europe – have shunned the accord.

It was not immediately clear how many countries were present in Marrakesh. The U.N. had put the number of governments registered late on Sunday at more than 150.

The compact is a framework for cooperation and aims to reduce illegal migration, help integrate migrants and return them to their home countries.

