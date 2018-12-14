U.S advance resolution to end support for Saudi-Arabian led coalition

The U.S. Senate has voted to continue with a resolution that would end U.S. military support for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition in the war in Yemen.

Eleven Republicans voted with Democrats to provide the 60 votes needed to advance the war powers resolution in the Republican-led chamber.

Supporters of the resolution say lawmakers are unhappy with the humanitarian disaster in Yemen, and are angry about the lack of a strong U.S. response to the killing of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Although the U.S President Donald Trump condemned the murder, he continues to stand by the Saudi crown prince

Share this: Tweet



