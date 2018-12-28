Home International UAE embassy reopens in Damascus after 7 years
UAE embassy reopens in Damascus after 7 years
The embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Syrian capital of Damascus has reopened with the UAE flag being raised again, for the first time in more than seven years.

The reopening of the embassy marks the first state of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to resume diplomatic work in Syria.

Abdul-Hakim al-Nuami, the UAE charge d’affaires, was cited by the pro-government Sham FM radio as saying that the return of the UAE embassy is a prelude to the return of other Arab embassies to Syria.

The Iraqi and Sudanese ambassadors as well as diplomats from the Tunisian and Algerian embassies showed up at the UAE embassy where an opening ceremony took place inside.

All Gulf states had closed their embassies in Damascus after the Syrian crisis erupted in 2011.

